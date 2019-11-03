Today’s Scripture

“So I have come down to rescue them…and to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land…”

(Exodus 3:8)

A Good and Spacious Land

Notice in today’s verse that God did not say He would bring His people into a small land; a little place, tight or crowded. No, receive this into your spirit: Just as God brought the children of Israel into a good and spacious land, so He will do the same for you! He wants to take you to the land of “more than enough,” a land of plenty of room flowing with the increase, good breaks and opportunity. He wants you to live in a land where you not only have enough for yourself, but you’re so blessed that you can be a blessing to other people. If you’re not in a good and spacious place today, the challenge is: don’t settle where you are. This is not your permanent address! It’s only temporary. Keep standing, keep believing, keep pressing forward and walk into the good and spacious land God has in store for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I trust that You are leading me into a new land, a spacious land filled with blessing and opportunity. I choose to stand and keep my eyes on You as You lead me forward in Your purposes in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

