Zanaco on Sunday advanced to the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup group stage after a roaring 5-1 home win over Cano SA of Equatorial Guinea at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Mumamba Numba’s side advance to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase 8-2 on aggregate just a week after they beat Cano 3-1 away in Malabo on October 27.

Roger Kola and Ziyo Tembo scored a brace each to take their tally in this seasons competition to three goals each as Zanaco qualified to the league round unbeaten on maximum points from their four preliminary knockout round matches.

Kola was on target in the 1st and 14th minutes to send Zanaco 2-0 into the break.

It could have been 3-0 before halftime but Ziyo saw his 3rd minute header bounce off the beam.

But Ziyo made sure in the 48th minute when he headed-in Tafadzwa Rusike’s cross.

Ernest Mbewe made it five-nil in the 59th minute after some hard work by Moussa Souleymanou.

Ten minutes later, Cano pulled one back through Salif Diarra in what was probably their best move of the match.

But Ziyo Tembo sealed the emphatic win in the 76th minute when he headed-in Lawrence Chungu’s free-kick to end a good day at the office for Zanaco.

Zanaco will know their group fate over the coming week when the draws are made in Cairo by CAF.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles will be hoping to join Zanaco in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage but must first overcome a 1-1 first leg home draw against HUSA Agadir this evening away in Morocco.

