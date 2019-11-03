Zimbabwe’a Power company Zesa has recorded its lowest power generation capacity at Kariba in years amid fears that the country’s main source of electricity could be decommissioned this month.

According to statistics posted at Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) website on Friday, Kariba Power Station was producing just 81 Megawatts out of the installed capacity of 1 050 MW.

In an interview, Zesa Holdings acting group chief executive officer Engineer Patrick Chivaura said there were fears that the Kariba Power Station could be decommissioned due to low water levels.

Eng Chivaura said Kariba has dropped to maximum of 190 MW from its designed capacity of 1 050 MW.

Eng Chivaura said provided the rains come early then the power station might not be decommissioned.

“We received good rains a few days back and if we continue to have good rains our hope is that the station will not be decommissioned,” he said.

Zimbabwe is importing supplementary power from South African power utility, Eskom and Mozambican power utility Hydro Cahora Bassa (HCB).

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]