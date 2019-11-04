By Antonio Mwanza
Introduction
ZESCO has applied to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to approve a hike in electricity tariffs up to 75% across various consumer categories with an initial 50% increment potentially effective, 1st May, 2019.
As expected, this development has been met with uproar and negative criticism from the general public who feel that such a move will push the cost of doing business and the cost of living in an upward spiral.
The ERB has since organized public discussion forums to engage the public to get their views and sentiments over ZESCO’s application.
Before we condemn or applaud ZESCO’s application to ERB, it is important to analyse the facts and deal with the realities surrounding the electricity sector.
FACT No. 1
ZESCO is supplying power to us at a loss. ZESCO tariffs are not cost-reflective, meaning that the current tariffs are below the actual cost ZESCO is paying to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.
ZESCO is supplying power to consumers at 15 NGWEE per kilowatt hour while the actual cost is estimated to be around or above 30 NGWEE per kilowatt hour. Government is subsidising the rest of the cost. Like i earlier said: ZESCO is supplying power at a loss; in short, the current tariffs are uneconomical, not cost-reflective and unsustainable.
FACT No.2
Due to the non cost reflective tariffs ZESCO is failing to attract the envisaged private sector investment which is key in improving the generation, transmission and distribution of power to meet the ever increasing demand. No investor is willing to invest in a loss making venture.
FACT No.3
The demand for electricity is ever increasing. Zambia’s electricity demand is forecasted to be at 3000 MW by 2021 against an estimated capacity of 2971 by the same period. This demand is expected to continue and ZESCO will have no choice but to migrate to cost-reflective tariffs to attract private sector investment, increased generation capacity and to implement the much needed energy mix.
FACT No. 4
Any increase in the electricity tariffs will have an adverse effect on business and may eventually push the cost of living further high. It is in the view of the above that earlier, this year, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa halted ZESCO’s plan to increase electricity tariffs.
CONCLUSION
The current ZESCO tariffs are uneconomical, non cost reflective and totally unsustainable. Government cannot continue to subsidize ZESCO, it is simply unsustainable and economically imprudent.
The only way ZESCO can attract private sector investment and continue to improve its generation, transmission and distribution capacity as well as to implement its Energy Mix Program is to migrate to cost reflective tariffs.
However, it must be borne in mind that any tariff increment may disrupt business hence it must be done with caution and after ZESCO complete the Cost of Service Study which the African Development Bank has funded and is expected to be completed this year.
CEC makes a profit from on-selling Zesco-supplied power to the mines. So the tariffs may be just about right.
The article adds no stimulating and alternative angle to the existing discourse…his article is so shallow it baffles me that it has been awarded the media space ….what percentage of this cost we are bearing is due to ZESCOs inefficiencies, wastage and bloated workforce ??? It is absurd to always talk of cost reflective tarrifs before seriously considering cost cutting, enhanced efficiencies and other austerity considerations …your costs will be reflective now but if u have say a bloated work force and unnecessary wastage inflation soon catches up and u will need “cost reflective” tarrifs in a short time
ZESCO and GRZ are taking the lazy route of simply increasing tarrifs they have absolutely failed to attempt structural changes in the company not even the minutest they would rather be wasteful and engage caders bloating the workforce …and let us bear the cost of this wastefulness …u see the same with ESKOM in RSA under the Zuma regime ..now ZESCO is owing so much it’s now a major risk to the country’s economy …it’s being used as a conduit for so many illegalities can u imagine that the President even illegally signed off a $500 million bond for ZESCO organized by his lawyer friend which was later overturned by MoF …what other rot happens in this company that we don’t even know about …why should the bloated to management be bought new vehicles each worth over USD 150,000 and…
We all have seen it, they have been tried and tested, they are nothing but a bunch of parte after parte and only good at busitele music and dancing during elections, THEY ARE NOT ECONOMIC MANAGERS. unip was both freedom fighters and economic managers, mmd(Chiluba) was democrats and economic managers, mmd(mwanawasa) was economic managers , mmd(rupiah) was politicians and economic managers, pf (politicians) no economic data.
Have you now become a spokesperson for zesco since they seem to be paying you allowances for doing nothing.