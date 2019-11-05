The Energy and Regulation Board says the migration towards cost reflective tariffs in the energy sector is inevitable for ZESCO and the economy.
ERB Board Chairperson Raymond Mpundu who officially opened the ERB public hearing on the ZESCO application to vary electricity tariffs in Lusaka today, said the board targets to decide on ZESCO’s application within this month.
Mr. Mpundu said ZESCO in December last year applied to ERB to increase electricity tariffs by 113% for residential, large and small power, commercial and service customers and to revise the connection charges by an average of 213% this year.
He said the board has convened the hearing because it is a legal requirement and also presents an opportunity to enhance transparency in the tariff determination process.
And ZESCO Director of Transmission Webster Musonda said the proposed adjustment is expected to generate over K16 billion Kwacha revenue in the first full year of its implementation.
Mr. Musonda said this will enable the company meet its current obligations and implement its capital investment portfolio.
He said the decision to revise the electricity tariffs is owing to the prevailing Economic Conditions, Changes in the Cost of Generating, Transmitting, Distributing and Supplying Electricity among others.
And in an interview with ZNBC, an energy expert Andrew Kamanga said the revision of electricity tariffs will attract investment in the electricity sector and also ensure that there is reliable supply.
Mr. Kamanga who is also North Western Energy Corporation Managing Director urged Government to open the electricity sector and enable various power companies to find their own customers.
[ZNBC]
Hike the tariff all you want but a few months later you will be asking for another tariff hike because as long as your system of managing your resources remain the same nothing will change and you will be giving the same reasons for your inadequacy you are giving now later on. Has Zesco taken any cost saving measures by reducing that bloated payroll filled with caders and uneducated relatives to caders who don’t know the job but get paid anyway. I pray that another investor comes to invest in electricity generation provide competition to Zasco so that this monopoly won’t affect people and businesses again. Dangote did it and Chilanga cement lost its monopolistic power but the good news is cement prices went down.
Beware people of Zambia, what has Zesco had show for previous hikes? That 16 billion is for campaigns in 2021 coming out of your own pockets if ask me. There is nothing Zesco has shown to justify previous hikes, all these measures are meant to keep the company liquid for the sake of the caders employed in it. In a time where economic activity is down due to rising costs the last thing this government needs to do is further escalate the cost. My suggestion is allow who ever wants to invest in power generation to come and provide competition to Zesco that’s when they will wake up and begin to work as they should be doing now. Zesco indeed has been a monopoly all these years and monopolistic companies make abnormal profits so where has Zesco been missing this opportunity all along? Only PF…