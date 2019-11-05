In Gotham City, mentally-troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: “The Joker”.

Pros

Excellent performance by Joaquin Phoenix , he brought the character of Arthur Fleck (Joker) to a whole new light. The character development was incredible to watch.

Fantastic, unpredictable story telling.

The sense of realism was a breath of fresh air amongst all the CGI heavy movies out.

The cinematography and the film score were superb.

Cons

The pace of the movie is abit slow at times.

Favorite quote

Arthur Fleck: “Murray, one small thing?”

Murray Franklin: “Yeah?”

Arthur Fleck: “When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?”

Arthur Fleck: “The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.”

Arthur Fleck: My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose: to bring laughter and joy to the world.

Conclusion

‘Joker‘ is NOT a superhero movie (leave the kids at home) , despite it being about one of the most recognizable supervillians. It can best be described as a Psychological thriller.

The movie is set in 1980’s Gotham City ,in the midst of building tensions between the rich and poor. Arthur Fleck (Joker) is a deeply troubled man struggling to earn a living as a clown. Things seem to go from bad to worse for him , eventually leading to his descent into “madness”. Phoenix had such a strong performance that you may be inclined to sympathize, and even justify his character’s heinous actions.

The movie tackles topics such as mental health , class divisions between rich and poor, gun violence. The movie may leave you feeling glum and dejected. But i guess that is the point. It is a realistic depiction of what happens when someone is seemingly pushed to the very edge of sanity.

Many film critics agree that Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance from the 2008 movie ‘The Dark Knight‘ has been the best portrayal of The Joker , but after seeing this movie Joaquin Phoenix gives him a run for his money. His maniacal laugh , erratic mood swings, and dancing all contribute to his overall depiction of this unpredictable character.

Joker is a brutal, dark and compelling origin story of a man’s painful journey to self destruction.

Rating

5 out of 5

BY Kapa Kaumba

[Read 1 times, 9 reads today]