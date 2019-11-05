In Gotham City, mentally-troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: “The Joker”.
Pros
- Excellent performance by Joaquin Phoenix , he brought the character of Arthur Fleck (Joker) to a whole new light. The character development was incredible to watch.
- Fantastic, unpredictable story telling.
- The sense of realism was a breath of fresh air amongst all the CGI heavy movies out.
- The cinematography and the film score were superb.
Cons
- The pace of the movie is abit slow at times.
Favorite quote
Arthur Fleck: “Murray, one small thing?”
Murray Franklin: “Yeah?”
Arthur Fleck: “When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?”
Arthur Fleck: “The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.”
Arthur Fleck: My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose: to bring laughter and joy to the world.
Conclusion
‘Joker‘ is NOT a superhero movie (leave the kids at home) , despite it being about one of the most recognizable supervillians. It can best be described as a Psychological thriller.
The movie is set in 1980’s Gotham City ,in the midst of building tensions between the rich and poor. Arthur Fleck (Joker) is a deeply troubled man struggling to earn a living as a clown. Things seem to go from bad to worse for him , eventually leading to his descent into “madness”. Phoenix had such a strong performance that you may be inclined to sympathize, and even justify his character’s heinous actions.
The movie tackles topics such as mental health , class divisions between rich and poor, gun violence. The movie may leave you feeling glum and dejected. But i guess that is the point. It is a realistic depiction of what happens when someone is seemingly pushed to the very edge of sanity.
Many film critics agree that Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance from the 2008 movie ‘The Dark Knight‘ has been the best portrayal of The Joker , but after seeing this movie Joaquin Phoenix gives him a run for his money. His maniacal laugh , erratic mood swings, and dancing all contribute to his overall depiction of this unpredictable character.
Joker is a brutal, dark and compelling origin story of a man’s painful journey to self destruction.
Rating
5 out of 5
BY Kapa Kaumba