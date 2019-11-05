Lusaka Province Patriotic Front Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe says PF remains a pro-poor party and its leadership in the province will not tolerate lawlessness in Markets and Bus stations.

And Chairman Kalembe says it is criminal behavior for any individual to usurp the mandate of the local authority by way of collecting revenue on behalf of the government.

In a statement made available to the media, today, Chairman Kalembe has warned that the law will deal with individuals masquerading as PF officials and causing anarchy in markets.

“The only Institution mandated to collect revenue in markets and Bus stations is the Local Authority. And as directed by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we will not tolerate anarchy in markets and Bus stations by individuals masquerading to be PF. We are aware that there are individuals whose agenda is to damage the name of PF by harassing bus drivers and marketeers to the extent of collecting money from them. That is lawlessness and we will NOT tolerate it,” said the Provincial Youth Boss.

