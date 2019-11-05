Roan United supporters are confident that their club will in the near future bounce back to the top league.

Not so stylish Roan are currently playing the FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Division One League which is the third tier competition in the country.

The Kafubu outfit last played in the FAZ Super Division in 2014.

Roan are now competing with teams like Miseshi Blue Stars, Young Nkana and their old archrivals Luanshya United in the lower ranks.

“We are supposed to go back where we belong and that is the Super Division. Roan United is a big team we can’t be playing with Young Nkana and Miseshi,” supporters committee Secretary Bwalya Chilalika said.

“These teams like Miseshi are not in our class. Our size is not even in the National League but the Super Division,” supporters Treasurer Humphrey Mwansa added.

Roan were the inaugural National Football League champions in 1962.

A cluster of football stars that have passed through the legendary club include Jinger Pensulo, Fordson Kabole, Elijah Litana, John Lungu, Hilary Makasa, Noah Chivuta and Collins Mbesuma.

“In recent years, sponsors Luanshya Mine have not helped much and the team is failing to attract good players. But local business people must also help this club. There is hope going forward,” another supporter Timothy Nkandu said.

“The executive, players, coaches and supporters must unite and work together. So far the team is doing well in the league. The team need encouragement,” Maxwell Muhone said.

Roan are currently leading the FAZ Copperbelt Division One League.

