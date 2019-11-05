Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi says it has been another learning curve for his men in their second continental outing following Sundays exit from the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

Eagles lost 2-1 away to HUSA Agadir of Morocco on November 3 to bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage 3-2 on aggregate.

“I think it was a tough game. When I look at this team (HUSA) that we have just played against, I think they have very good young individual players who are taking initiatives that a player is supposed to take, there is a lot of mobility in them,” Chiyangi said.

Eagles took the lead in the 56th minute through striker Tapson Kaseba just five minutes after midfielder Spencer Sautu made a glaring miss.

“We did well, we contained them, but the only thing is if we could have scored with the earlier chance we had with Spencer, at least it could have ended 2-2,” Chiyangi added.

But Agadir hit back through Ayoub El Mallouki in the 70th minute and Karim El Berkaoui sealed the Moroccan clubs’ passage in the 87th minute.

“But you see football being what it is, you cannot take it away from the players, I think for me personally they have done their best, they are lessons to be learnt. But what is important is we have to make sure that as we go back, we work hard and qualify again,” Chiyangi concluded.

Eagles made their continental debut in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup where Hussein Dey of Algeria knocked them out in the second round.

This season, Eagles began their campaign in the CAF Champions League where Premiero de Agosto of Angola ejected them from the pre-group stage that subsequently saw them relegated to the same round of the CAF Confederation Cup where they tumbled in Morocco.

