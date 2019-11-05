JOHANNESBURG – Shoprite, one of South Africa’s biggest retailers, says xenophobic violence has had an impact on its profits in the rest of Africa.
In its operational update for the quarter ending in September, Shoprite says it’ll be conducting a performance review.
Sales in the rest of Africa fell by almost 5 percent.
It’ll also be reviewing its return on investment in the rest of Africa.
The company’s South African operations did well despite the depressed economy.
Sales grew 10.3 percent in the period, thanks to its discount division, Usave.
Last week, Shoprite launched its rewards programme, which had one million customers registering in just a few days.
