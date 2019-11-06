Midfielder Kings Kangwa insists they will hold their own in their opening 2019 U23 AFCON Group B match against South Africa despite missing three key players for that November 9 fixture in Cairo.

Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka are ruled out for the Group B opener due to club commitments but are expected to be available for Zambia U23’s subsequent matches against Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire on November 12 and 15 respectively.

“Yes we will be without three players Fashion, Patson and Enock but that is not a problem,”Kangwa said.

“We still have a strong team, we still have good players and we will go for a win.

“The first game is very important, and if we win the first game, it will give us confidence and we can go all the way.”

Meanwhile, Kangwa and his club mate at Russian club Arsenal Tula, striker Lameck Banda, have arrived in Egypt to bringing the European-based legion in camp to four after Edward Chilufya of Djurgardens in Sweden and Belgium-based Emmanuel Banda who joined camp on Monday.

