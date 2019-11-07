The Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) commended President Edgar Lungu for his decision to stop political cadres from operating in markets and bus stations.

ZANAMACA President Mupila Kameya says the informal sector has suffered at the hands of political cadres who are bent of ‘milking’ hard-working self-employed Zambians.

Mr Kameya says micro and macro-economic processes have been hindered by acts of political cadres who undermine socio-economic development, hence the decision to remove them from the markets and bus stations is a welcome move.

ZANIS reports that the ZANAMACA leader in a statement said that only local authorities are mandated to manage markets and the bus stations and not any other individual.

He urged Zambians to heed to President Lungu’s directive in transforming the nation for the betterment of the people.

Recently, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda reiterated that President Lungu wants sanity restored at bus stations and markets countrywide, by ensuring that the collection of levies is done in a clear and transparent manner through the local authorities.

Dr Banda said the ministry has embarked on a programme of appointing management boards to manage and control markets and bus stations in line with clause 3(1) of the Markets and Bus Stations Act No. 7 of 2007, in order to cure this malaise.

A few days ago, renowned Lusaka proprietor of Capital Buses Ishmael Kankara threatened to remove his buses from operating on some routes in the city citing ‘harassment by political party cadres who demanded money for selfish gain.’

But yesterday, the Head of State directed Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to ‘flush-out’ party cadres or any other grouping from markets and bus stations, in order to restore sanity in the said areas.

President Lungu said his administration attaches great importance to markets and bus stations by constructing, rehabilitating, upgrading and maintaining markets as well as bus stations in the country.

