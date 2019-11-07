Government plans to build five more universities to increase access to public higher Learning institutions in the country.

Higher Education Minister, Brian Mushimba said currently, only 20 percent of those wanting to be in public tertiary institutions have access leaving the 80 percent to find an alternative in private institutions.

Dr Mushimba said it is for this reason the Minister thanked the University of Lusaka- UNILUS- for taking a leading role in offering quality higher education in the country.

He was speaking when he graced the UNILUS 7th Graduation ceremony.

And UNILUS Chancellor Jeventus Tembo urged the graduates to be innovative in their various fields to better Zambia’s economy.

Professor Tembo said graduates should offer solutions to the problems that the country in going through.

Meanwhile, UNILUS Vice-Chancellor Pinalo Chifwanakeni said the institution will continue to offer quality higher education in the country as a response to the economic challenges.

ZNBC

