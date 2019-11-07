President Edgar Lungu President has said that he is concerned that Mbunda and Nkoya chiefs are living in fear after attempts on their lives by known individuals in Western Province.

The President has since directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, through Home Affairs Minister, Honourable Stephen Kampyongo to ensure the lives of the chiefs are safe.

The President made the directive today when Chief Mutondo, Chief Chiyengele and Chief Kahare paid a courtesy on him at State House.

Meanwhile, President Lungu is impressed that Chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa in Lusaka Province has invited the State and investors in his area to build a modern city.

Speaking when Chief Bundabunda paid a courtesy call on him, President Lungu said some areas in Zambia remain underdeveloped because chiefs refused to allow investment into their chiefdoms.

And during the meeting with the three chiefs from Western Province, the President was dismayed that there have been attempts on the lives of Chief Chiyengele and Chief Kahare and yet the suspects had not been arraigned.

The President directed Hon. Kampyongo, who was called to the meeting, to alert the Inspector General of Police so that he positions police in the trouble spots in the province.

The President also directed his Special Assistant for Legal Affairs, Mr Sukwana Lukangaba to follow up on the case.

The three chiefs narrated how they and their families survived attacks and how they have been living in fear since.

Earlier, President Lungu met Chief Bundabunda and called him an ally of Government because of his vision for development.

Chief Bundabunda informed the President that he wanted to transform Rufunsa into a city and thanked the President for the massive road development taking place in Chongwe.

President Lungu promised to support Chief Bundabunda to realise his dream.

