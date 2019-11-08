Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila has called on the police to help bring sanity in Markets and Bus stations following reports of call boys forcefully collecting money from marketeers and bus drivers.
Mr. Mwila says the party leadership is concerned that some of the call boys have continued collecting money from Marketeers and bus drivers while masquerading as PF members.
He says no one should be allowed to harass innocent citizens.
Mr. Mwila was speaking shortly after visiting Kabwata, New Soweto and Lusaka City Markets this morning.
And Mr. Mwila noted that some unscrupulous call boys collecting money on bus stops should.
Meanwhile Patriotic Front North Western Provincial Chairperson, Jackson Kungo has welcomed PF Secretary General Davies Mwila’s decision to dissolve the Mwinilunga District Executive Committee with immediate effect.
Mr Kungo says people are elected into positions to serve the party, the people and not just to showing off.
He has since advised the incoming interim committee to work hard and make PF a household name in that district.
Mr Kungo said this in a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka
today.
Yesterday, Mr Mwila said the Mwinilunga District Executive Committee has been dissolved for failure to campaign for the party’s candidate during the Samuteba ward by election which was held on 10 October 2019.
He has since advised the Provincial Executive Committee to inform the structure of the action accordingly.
Mr Mwill further directed the party provincial authority to appoint an interim committee.
Find someting for them to do otherwise they shall turn into a bigger menace.
Put money in their pockets by reducing taxes to attract more investments and grow the ecomony. Otherwise, they will start, pick pocketing , snatching cellphones/ handbags and house breaking to make ends meet.
…You have had a silent agreement with them. Their role has been to subdue the public on your behalf through violence and in return you have offered them plots, control of markets and stations.That is how you have decided to share the spoils. You have not upheld the rule of law at all. You have squandered your Given opportunity to add value to the nation.You are now going to go in the books of history as the most wicked regime that ever ruled Zambia. It now seems that the hand of God is against you. Look at how your reign has been characterized by scandals. Ba PF get it right, there is no hope for you.You will not survive 2021.
Under what capacity is Davis Mwila a PF party official instructing police to act on call boys?
This issue needs to be dealt by the govt. Its because there is no leadership in govt that we have these PF & UPND cadre lunatics running amok.
ECL should hold the security cluster accountable & not just spend time drinking whiskey. This cadre cancer needs to be brought under control as poor citizens are held at ransom. PF SG is not President of the country, you ECL should be the one to act on this mayhem decisively.
WHAT IS EDDIE GOWA DOING IN INTERCITY WHERE HE EVEN HAS AN OFFICE AND HAS NOW CREATED A BOXING ACADEMY IN INTERCITY, IN MY VIEW ALL THIS TALK IS HOGWASH AS LONG AS YOU DO NOT WALK THE TALK, START WITH INTERCITY NOW BEFORE WE GO IN AND CREATE CAFLEFLE.
BA PANG4 FR4TERNITY aka PF, KUYABEBELE FYE!!
The horse has bolted, & this same Thug Davies who’s on record encouraging his filthy uncouth Cadres to be unruly, illegally take over land & public spaces now wants to portray himself as a saint, & bolt the stable door?
WE HAVE PLAYED THE P.F, RECORD,:ARE SO TIRED DANCING TO IT & NOW WANT TO PLAY THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RECORD -(OPPOSITION), ha ha Ha Haaah!!
Ba Davies Mwila you knew all bout this and yet you want to come out in the open and pretend like its news to you!! malabishi!!