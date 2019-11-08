Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila has called on the police to help bring sanity in Markets and Bus stations following reports of call boys forcefully collecting money from marketeers and bus drivers.

Mr. Mwila says the party leadership is concerned that some of the call boys have continued collecting money from Marketeers and bus drivers while masquerading as PF members.

He says no one should be allowed to harass innocent citizens.

Mr. Mwila was speaking shortly after visiting Kabwata, New Soweto and Lusaka City Markets this morning.

And Mr. Mwila noted that some unscrupulous call boys collecting money on bus stops should.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front North Western Provincial Chairperson, Jackson Kungo has welcomed PF Secretary General Davies Mwila’s decision to dissolve the Mwinilunga District Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Mr Kungo says people are elected into positions to serve the party, the people and not just to showing off.

He has since advised the incoming interim committee to work hard and make PF a household name in that district.

Mr Kungo said this in a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka

today.

Yesterday, Mr Mwila said the Mwinilunga District Executive Committee has been dissolved for failure to campaign for the party’s candidate during the Samuteba ward by election which was held on 10 October 2019.

He has since advised the Provincial Executive Committee to inform the structure of the action accordingly.

Mr Mwill further directed the party provincial authority to appoint an interim committee.

