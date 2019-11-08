Defence Service Command and Staff College Commander Benson Musonda has urged military personnel to take advantage of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation by dedicating their lives to God.

Brigadier General Musonda says men and women in uniform are not spared in this declaration, hence the need for military personnel to devote themselves to Christ.

The Commandant of the Zambia Army said this in Lusaka today when he addressed students at the first ever thanks giving service held at Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

Quoting from the Bible in 1st Thessalonians Chapter 4 verse 8, Brigadier General Musonda said men and women in uniform should dedicate their lives and put God first in their military operations.

“Pause and reflect on what God has done for you and see good things especially after fighting or war,” the Commandant said.

The service attracted military students from nine countries, namely Botswana, Eswatini., Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and the host Zambia.

Zambia Army, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Zambia Police Service were represented among the students who attended the thanksgiving service.

