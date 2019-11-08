The government says it is in the process of establishing an electronic monitoring and tracking system of all its vehicles, for prudent fleet utilization, as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

This follows the launch of the Government Fleet Management Policy by the Minister of Works and Supply Hon. Silvia Chalikosa at Mulungushi International Conference center Thursday morning.

Hon. Chalikosa said this will ensure that information on the utilization of Government vehicles, plant and equipment is obtained in real-time in addition to other management tools.

“Gone are the days when we used to see Government vehicles being driven around in the night, at midnight and early hours of the morning; Government vehicles parked at undesignated places, bars, night clubs, etc.” She stated

She added that the Government will not let anyone use government vehicles for personal errands, be used by unauthorized drivers, carrying unauthorized passengers or being driven without necessary documentation such as logbooks.

And Hon. Chalikosa has stated that the newly launched policy will strive to ensure that all government vehicles are ensured.

Meanwhile Hon. Chalikosa has announced that the government has through ZAMTEL opened a toll-free number 3003 for members of the public to report those seen misusing Government Vehicles.

“Remember that the toll-free number is 3003. The government is you and the Government is all of us. Lets do the right thing. It’s a collective responsibility.” She emphasized.

She observed that the government has been spending a lot on a huge fleet which currently stands at 12,000 thousand in the country.

She reiterated that the vision of the policy is “a world-class value for money of a public service fleet management system by the year 2030,” which resonates with the recently launched public service vision “a smart and value centered public service.”

[Read 203 times, 203 reads today]