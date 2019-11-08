Live Press Conference by President Edgar Lungu November 8, 2019 127 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber [Read 1,143 times, 1,161 reads today]Related Posts:Pictures from President Lungu's Press conferencePresident Lungu's full Press ConferencePresident Lungu to hold a Press Conference at State House TomorrowI support a free press, I have no intentions of muzzling the press-KampambaHis Worship Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba at a Press conference in the US city of City of Albuquerque Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The MMD is back and means business-Nevers Mumba There will be no Mining in the Lower Zambezi, Kalaba’s rejection of ZEMA report was not a Cabinet Decision Cabinet Meeting Decisions Aimed at Addressing the Electricity Challenges Zambia is Currently Facing 10 COMMENTS Why is he sad, as if country is in darkness?? Just be jovial mudala. Enjoy life… Dance… Rejoice…. 2 1 Reply Because he rides in an exepensive privat Jet while some of the Zambians are starving.Four legs good two legs bad 1 0 I enjoyed this very much. He addressed the nation as we had all wanted. 3 1 Reply @ nzzelu What do you mean by WE? It’s not everyone who enjoys his boring reading skills. I didn’t listen that much, just 1 minute, and saw the same sadist. What did he end up saying?? 0 0 As you all wanted or is it as you expected. If it is as you wanted then we have issues there. Do as I want or???? 0 0 By doing this he has put Kalaba, Kambwili and HH in a catch-up with me situation. Kikikiki. 5 -1 Reply Meaning 0 0 Masha serioulsy !!!!! Question and not a speach- Brother was lobbying for himself 0 0 Reply Plenty refugees from Zambia- Economic refugees sir 0 0 Reply Well done Mr Chipampe for the wise guidance to the Executive on the importance of Press/Media Conferences. A father in a house who does not talk to members of his own household is not fit to be a father. Such is just a visitor to that house. My only disappointment is he did a bad job by being evasive on a number of important issues and bad threatening body language which may have intimidated some of the journalists who were present! Nevertheless, it’s a great step in the right direction. We hope we can have these on a quarterly basis. Also let him make peace with HH rather than always referring to him as some! HH is your subject as well! 1 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Why is he sad, as if country is in darkness?? Just be jovial mudala. Enjoy life… Dance… Rejoice….
Because he rides in an exepensive privat Jet while some of the Zambians are starving.Four legs good two legs bad
I enjoyed this very much. He addressed the nation as we had all wanted.
@ nzzelu What do you mean by WE? It’s not everyone who enjoys his boring reading skills.
I didn’t listen that much, just 1 minute, and saw the same sadist.
What did he end up saying??
As you all wanted or is it as you expected. If it is as you wanted then we have issues there. Do as I want or????
By doing this he has put Kalaba, Kambwili and HH in a catch-up with me situation. Kikikiki.
Meaning
Masha serioulsy !!!!!
Question and not a speach- Brother was lobbying for himself
Plenty refugees from Zambia- Economic refugees sir
Well done Mr Chipampe for the wise guidance to the Executive on the importance of Press/Media Conferences. A father in a house who does not talk to members of his own household is not fit to be a father. Such is just a visitor to that house. My only disappointment is he did a bad job by being evasive on a number of important issues and bad threatening body language which may have intimidated some of the journalists who were present! Nevertheless, it’s a great step in the right direction. We hope we can have these on a quarterly basis. Also let him make peace with HH rather than always referring to him as some! HH is your subject as well!