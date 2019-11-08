MMD President Nevers Mumba has challenged Members of Parliament that are not willing to work with him to resign following a High Court judgment that declared him President of the former ruling party.

Dr. Mumba, however, said that he is willing to work and support MPs including supporters of the losing President Felix Mutati.

He said he will not force anyone to stay in the party if they are not willing to work with him and the party will be willing to go for bye-elections.

Dr. Mumba said divided loyalty is detrimental to the development of the organization hence the need for unity among members.

And Dr. Mumba said he has received overwhelming support from across the country after the ruling by the High Court.

He said leaders and members alike have shown willingness to work with him in rebuilding the party that has suffered a huge setback in the last three years there were legal battles.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mumba has asked Zambians to give the MMD another chance to rule.

He said with the vast experience in governance, the MMD is the only party that has the capacity to resuscitate the economy.

