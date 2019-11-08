President Edgar Lungu has assured Cheshire Homes Society of Zambia that he will buy a bus to ease the organisation’s transport challenges.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said he is moved by the challenges being faced by Cheshire Homes in taking care of the physically challenged children.

The Head of State said this when Sisters of John the Baptist, who run Cheshire Home Society paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Lusaka today.

President Lungu said he will ensure that the bus is purchased and delivered as a Christmas gift before December 25, 2019.

The President added that he will engage the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare, to see whether the Cheshire Home Society could be placed on a grant, in order to aid its operations and meet the welfare of its workers.

And speaking earlier, Head of Homes Fatima Chiseluka, told President Lungu that the Society faces numerous transport challenges.

Sister Fatima noted that the Society needs reliable transport, if they are to efficiently care for the several physically challenged children being kept at the homes.

She further revealed that Cheshire Homes encounters difficulties in ferrying the children as some use wheelchairs while others are on crutches.

She stated that the organisation is also struggling to pay salaries for workers, who have families to look after.

