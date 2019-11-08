Shepolopolo on Friday afternoon held Kenya to a 2-2 away draw in a 2020 Tokyo Olympics penultimate stage, first leg match played at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Grace Chanda and Rachael Kundananji scored for Zambia in this first leg, fourth round match.

Martha Tembo own goal cancelled out Chanda’s opener before Corazone Aquino gave the Harambee Starlets the lead in the second half only for Rachael Kundananji to equaliser on restart.

The two teams clash in the return leg on Monday, November 11 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The winner on aggregate will face Cameroon or Cote d’Ivoire in the final round, whose victors will directly qualify for next year’s Olympics in Japan, while the loser will meet up with Chile in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Kenya v Zambia line-ups

Kenya: Annedy Kundu (GK), Viviane Makokha, Wincate Kaari, Dorcas Sikobe (Cpt), Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Odhiambo, Elizabeth Mutukiza, Cynthia Shilwatso, Mwanalima Adam, Janet Bundi

Zambia: Natasha Hazel (GK), Margaret Belemu, Marthe Tembo, Anita Mulenga, Mweemba Lushomo, Rhoda Cheleshe, Misozi Zulu, Mary Mwakapila, Rachael Kundananji, Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda

