Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is the duty of Zambian diplomats to clarify misrepresentations against the country on social media and other platforms.
Speaking when he addressed diplomatic staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Ethiopia, Mr. Kampyongo said it was unfortunate that some people were using social media to tarnish the image of government to the outside world.
He gave an example of reports that falsely suggest that Zambia has become ungovernable and was sliding into a debt trap, adding that diplomats must ensure that such misconceptions are clarified.
Mr. Kampyongo also warned diplomats against engaging in partisan politics saying diplomats could only show their partisan stance when voting as this was the right of every Zambian.
And the Minister said Government is doing everything possible to see to it that it eases on the changes that Zambians are faced with that include load shedding which he attributed to effects of climate change.
He also said Government had put in place mechanisms that would see it repay its debt obligation as opposed to social media reports that it had failed to do so.
Mr. Kampyongo said President Lungu had an ambitious development agenda that had resulted into the construction of roads, schools and hospitals among others.
He urged the diplomats to be loyal to President Edgar Lungu and the government of the day.
And Zambia Embassy Charge’d’Affaires Mrs. Nadine Chabwe thanked the Minister for finding time to address the diplomats on pertinent issues that affect the country.
The Minister was in Addis Ababa to attend the Minister Session of the 3rd Technical Committee Meeting on Migration , Refugees and Internally Displaced People.
