The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Eddie Mwitwa has renewed the process to summon Justice Minister, Given Lubinda, and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to testify as witnesses for LAZ over the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

Meanwhile the LAZ boss has alleged the process that culminated into Bill 10 at the National Dialogue Forum was undertaken under the patronage of both Mr. Lubinda and Mr Kalaluka, whom they want as their witnesses.

Last week, the full bench of the Constitutional Court threw out the summons which were issued to both Mr. Lubinda and Kalaluka on the basis LAZ had not obtained the leave of Court to issue the summons.

The full bench had also issued a direction that the Court will not accept any other applications made after 5th November, 2019. Without applying for leave of the Court to alter its directions as issued, the body of lawyer decided to file its application on 7th November, 2019.

The application is set to be heard before Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe on the 11th November, 2019.

The full bench has set 12th November, 2019 for hearing of the main petition filed by the Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation.

