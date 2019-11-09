Napsa Stars on Saturday jumped to second place on the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division log following a 3-0 home win over promoted strugglers Kabwe Youth Football Academy at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Collins Sikombe put Napsa 1-0 into halftime with a 5th minute goal in this rescheduled Week 8 fixture.

Laudit Mavugo then struck a brace in the 56th and 60th to lift his spirits after he was snubbed by Burundi for their 2021 AFCON qualifiers next week.

Napsa move from third to second on 21 points, exchanging places with Red Arrows who have 20 points.

They are now six points behind leaders Zesco.

KYSA stay bottom with 5 points from ten games.

At Shinde Stadium, second from bottom Mighty Mufulira Wanderers blew away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at home to Green Eagles.

MisevKatende put Mighty ahead in the 52nd minute but Gozon Mutale equalised in the 71st minute and Hosea Silwimba clinched the three points in the 75th minute.

Eagles jump from ninth to sixth on 14 points.

