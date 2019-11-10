Former MMD President Felix Mutati has said that he will not appeal the Lusaka High court ruling that declared Nevers Mumba as the Party’s President.

Mr. Mutati said that there is no need to remain on the path of fighting BUT that there are other ways to serve the country, adding that he respected the Judgement by the High Court.

Mr. Mutati said that he remained open to any rational political options that are progressive, sustainable, and centered on service.

Mr. Mutati was speaking to journalists in Kafue.

However, Former MMD National Secretary, Raphael Nakachinda said as Chief Executive Officer of the Party, he will appeal the case.

He told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that the decision not to appeal the case by Mr. Mutati is personal.

Mr. Nakachinda said the decision to appeal is based on seeking justice for many MMD Members.

Earlier, the Lusaka MMD District Executive called on Mr. Mutati and Mr. Nakachinda to appeal the Lusaka High court ruling.

District Secretary, Reuben Mambwe said the committee and the seven Constituencies have also resolved to disown Dr. Mumba.

Mr. Mambwe who was flanked by MMD members told ZNBC News that party loyalty will always be with Mr. Mutati who has proved to be a good leader.

