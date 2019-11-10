Finland has pledged her country’s continued investment in Zambia’s Agriculture and Forestry sectors.

Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, Pirjo Suomela Chowdhury says the favourable rainfall pattern and other suitable climatic conditions suitable for agriculture in the country is what has made it a definite agriculture investment destination for her country.

The Finnish Envoy said this today when she called on the Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe in Ndola.

She added that Zambia, and the Copperbelt in particular, has huge potential to uplift people’s livelihoods through agriculture.

The Finnish Envoy stated that her office is already in talks with a business delegation that attended last year’s Aggregate Expo to visit the Copperbelt and exploit the business opportunities that lie in the province.

Ms. Chowdhury, who is in Ndola to attend the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry annual Gala Awards later, has since commended the chamber for its positive contribution to reviving the economy in the district.

The economic activities which were becoming silent is slowly coming on board due to the positive contribution which the current leadership has put in place, she said.

The envoy said the Chamber of Commerce is working tirelessly to ensuring that Foreign Direct Investment continues to flow in the district.

And Mr Nundwe said the partnership between Zambia and Finland has resulted in great economic benefits between the two nations.

The Permanent Secretary has also called for more Finnish investment in Zambia’s forestry and agricultural sectors especially on the Copperbelt.

He said the Copperbelt has three prominent districts namely Masaiti, Mpongwe and Lufwanyama, which investors should exploit in the two sectors.

