The Kasama Taxi Drivers Association has welcomed government plans to stop political party cadres from extorting money from traders and drivers in markets and bus stations.

ZANIS reports that Association president, Janny Yambayamba, said the move will help to bring sanity and order in markets and bus stations.

Mr Yambayamba charged that cadres do not have authority to collect levies from marketeers, bus and taxi drivers.

And Mr Yambaymba has commended political party cadres in Kasama district for not interfering with the operations of taxi drivers.

He explained that previously the trend of collecting levy by political cadres was common but this has died over the years due to the good relationship shared between transport operators and political party cadres in the district.

The Association President has however called on commuters and transport operators to report anyone unauthorised person found collecting levy on behalf of the council.

Government recently called for the removal of all political party cadres from markets and bus stations countrywide.

Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda, reiterated that President Lungu’s administration wants sanity restored at bus stations and markets countrywide, by ensuring that the collection of levies is done in a clear and transparent manner through the local authorities.

Dr Banda said the ministry has embarked on a programme of appointing management boards to manage and control markets and bus stations in line with clause 3(1) of the Markets and Bus Stations Act No. 7 of 2007, in order to cure this malaise.

Recently, a renowned Lusaka proprietor of Capital Buses Ishmael Kankara threatened to remove his buses from operating on some routes in the city citing ‘harassment by political party cadres who demanded money for selfish gain.’

