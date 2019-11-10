Kabwe District Food Nutritionist, Mary Mungabo, says only one thousand farmers out of 24,000 in Kabwe district have received farming inputs for the 2019/2020 farming season.

Mrs Mungabo said the 1000 farmers received the farming inputs this week in an exercise that commenced on Tuesday.

She discloses that the exercise that commenced on Tuesday this week would be concluded before the onset of the rains.

Mrs Mungabo was responding to questions during a full council meeting held yesterday at the Kabwe Municipal Council on whether the DACO’s office had commenced the distribution of farming inputs to farmers in Kabwe district.

She however explained that the delay in the distribution of farming inputs to the rest of the farmers was as a result of the farmers not depositing their K400 contributions on time adding that a big number of them had not yet made their deposits.

All the 24,000, who are expected to benefit under the Food Input Support Programme (FISP), will all collect medium maturing varieties such Zambezi seed and Pana seed due to the fact that Kabwe district is in a region with medium rainfall.

Mrs Mungabo said farmers were also being advised to consider Conservation agriculture and to focus on diversification as the country is trying to promote other seed varieties such as sorghum and Millet apart from Maize.

Meanwhile, hiwang`andu District Commissioner (DC), Evelyn Kangwa, has urged cooperatives to clean their registers for the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and remove deceased farmers.

Ms Kangwa said there is a tendency of getting farming inputs on slots of deceased farmers, a development which is disadvantaging others from benefiting under the programme.

Ms Kangwa said accessing inputs on a slot which was meant for someone who died is illegal saying every cooperative member who will be found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

ZANIS reports that the DC said this during a meeting with small scale farmers at her office.

She has called on the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a system that will be helping in cleaning the farmer registers every farming season so that deceased farmers can be removed and replaced on the programme.

And Macheleta Village Headman, Gordian Kafuko, said it has been observed that some individual members of cooperatives have been getting more than two packs of farming inputs every farming season.

Mr Kafuko alleged that some beneficiaries from Chisokotwa cooperative have benefited double packs this farming season sating that the move should come to an end so that other farmers can benefit.

