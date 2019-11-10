The Bemba Royal Establishment has refuted a story in one of the private tabloid that is alleging that the Establishment has floated names of persons to stand as presidential candidates in the 2021 general elections.

And the establishment has also denied allegations by Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province that Bemba Chiefs and Chitimukulu had a meeting with President Edgar Lungu where the Chiefs submitted names of their preferred candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the Establishment, Chief Luchembe of Mpika district said the story is fake and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

Chief Luchembe explained that no one from the Bemba Royal Establishment including Paramount Chitimukulu has held meeting with President Lungu to discuss issues concerning succession.

He said it is unfortunate that Chief Mukuni who is supposed to be the custodian of tradition could start issuing such malicious statement.

He said the Bemba’s are a peaceful group adding that the Chitimukulu is known to be free thinker who is admired by Zambians.

Chief Luchembe who was flanked by Chitimukulu and other Bemba Chiefs said this in Mungwi district during the Ilamfya Council for the Bemba Royal Establishment during the week.

He alleges that Chief Mukuni might be used by some people who are jealousy of the Bembas because of the support they have in the country.

Chief Luchembe has since advised Chief Mukuni to come out in the open if he has anything against the Bembas.

Chief Mukuni is quoted to have issued a statement in the Mast Newspapers last week with the headline “Edgar intends not to stand in 2021 reveals Mukuni, and banner headline “Lungu Opt Out’.

[Read 199 times, 199 reads today]