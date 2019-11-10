Residents of Luwingu district have appealed to Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) to follow the laid down time table for power outages instead of doing it up-hazard.

Most of the concerned residents said they were concerned with the manner ZESCO in the area is implementing load shading in Luwingu contrary to the laid down timetable released for November 2019.

They collectively lamented that ZESCO is not providing electricity during the day when they are expected to be productive thereby contribute to national development.

“We expect ZESCO to do things professionally and not up-hazardly by switching on and off without following the timetable they have released to the public, it is not only annoying but also very frustrating if they do not know,” they said.

And some civil servants have appealed to the government, through the office of the permanent secretary, to consider providing generators to various department to power their offices in order to effectively run the government operations.

They said many are the times when they expect electricity but are denied access to the commodity a situation which is highly affecting the government operations at the district level.

Meanwhile, the residents complained that electricity provided at night is meaningless because people are done with day to day activities.

Following the poor rainfall pattern last rainy season due to climate change which has seen low water levels on most sources of electricity generation, the utility firm recently issued a countrywide timetable for power outages which are in the range of four to fifteen hours or more in most parts of the country.

Government recently announced that it will soon start importing power from ESKOM at a cost of $13.5 million.

Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa further disclosed that with the inclusion of transmission charges the cost will go up to $21 million.

Mr Nkhuwa said that the importation of power from ESKOM will cushion and reduce on load shedding hours from at least eight to six hours.

He said government will continue engaging various counterparts to address the power deficit affecting the countr

