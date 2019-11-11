The UPND says it has noted with regret that the PF have continued spreading malicious fake statements purported to have quoted UPND President Hakainde Hichilema as supporting gay rights and lesbianism.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has since urged all Zambians to ignore the statement by the PF as malicious propaganda aimed at scandalizing their Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Katuka says Mr Hichilema is a Christian and an Adventist who does not support gay rights and lesbianism adding that the Adventists do not believe in what PF is publishing.

He said it is appalling to note that First Lady Esther Lungu wore a Dorcas uniform and barely a week after her husband’s Party has continued to scandalize SDA members like HH with malice.

Mr Katuka said Mr Hichilema is a baptized member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and it is evil for the first lady to allow her husband to tell lies against a fellow Christian.

He said it is a pity that the evils of the PF leadership have gone too far that they would write anything they dream of.

Mr Katuka has reminded President Edgar Lungu to tell his PF media team that Zambians want them to end load shedding, lower mealie meal prices, lower fuel prices, end corruption, provide employment and pay all retirees.

He said it is shameful for the PF to focus on dirty propaganda when Zambians have been sentenced to abject poverty by Edgar Lungu.

Mr Katuka has demanded that the PF government provides solutions to the economy they have ruined through massive corruption.

“We also ask Zambians to remind the PF of load shedding, hunger, high cost of mealie meal, corruption involving 48 houses, purchase of $42million fire tenders, and $288,000 ambulances, every time they scandalize President Hichilema. We want Edgar Lungu to explain where the $500million sovereign guarantee he signed for ZESCO has gone”, He said.

Mr Katuka said the UPND also want to see what action President Lungu and his friends will take now that the inquiries commission on election violence has named his ministers like Kampyongo, Bowman Lusambo, among others.

He has further demanded that PF cadres stop collecting levies at Bus Stations and Markets with immediate effect.

