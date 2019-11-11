Shepolopolo advanced to the final qualifying round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after edging Kenya 3-2 on aggregate.
Zambia on Monday afternoon beat Kenya 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka just three days after the first leg match finished 2-2 in Nairobi.
Lushomo Mweemba scored the goal in the 57th minute following a goalless first half.
Zambia missed a chance to lead earlier in the first half when top striker Rachael Kundananji missed a penalty.
Shepolopolo will face Cameroon or Cote d’Ivoire in the final round for Africa’s sole place in Tokyo while the loser at that stage will face a South American team in a playoff qualifier.
Last round contenders Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire drew 0-0 in their first leg match in Abidjan on Saturday.
