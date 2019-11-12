The Drug Enforcement Commission DEC has summoned former special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda for money Laundering.
The Commission’s Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has confirmed the development in an interview.
Ms. Katongo says Mr. Chanda is expected to appear before the Commission’s money laundering offices on Wednesday at 9:00 hours.
In June this year, Mr. Chanda resigned from his position as special assistant to the president for press and public relations.
[Read 227 times, 227 reads today]
Loading...
WHY ARE THESE CROOKS ONLY SUMMONED ONCE THEY’VE EXITED THE CANCER THAT IS P.F??
The whole of P.F is Dem0n!c, STEALING FOR A HOBBY, & LYING, WHILST THEY HAVE GROUND ZAMBIA TO A HALT, & LEFT THE POOR /VULNERABLE STARVING TO DEATH!
Meanwhile Cadres ati “Let’s Roll” Don’t tell me ba [email protected] was not aware his sidekick was stealing, I’m sure this guy was [email protected]’s personal banker, hiding illegal proceeds stripped from the treasury.
Just imagine these P.F leeches, & vampires after they are kicked out of office? The WHOLE [email protected] F2AT3RN!TY WILL BE IN THE DOCK, & SPENDING LOVELY HOLIDAYS IN PRISONS DOTTED ACROSS THE COUNTRY.
Why is he being questioned on money laundering only and not theft as well ? You cant launder legitimately earned money can you? You only launder stolen or corruptly earned money . The DEC must add more charges.