The Drug Enforcement Commission DEC has summoned former special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda for money Laundering.

The Commission’s Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has confirmed the development in an interview.

Ms. Katongo says Mr. Chanda is expected to appear before the Commission’s money laundering offices on Wednesday at 9:00 hours.

In June this year, Mr. Chanda resigned from his position as special assistant to the president for press and public relations.

