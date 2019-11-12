Nkana have appointed Joseph Musonda to their technical bench as a physical trainer.

Musonda, 42, had been club-less since last July when his contract as player coach at Nkana expired.

The club on Tuesday confirmed handing Musonda a two-year deal.

‘Legendary Joseph Musonda has returned to the technical bench as a physical trainer. He has since signed a two-year contract as he continues to build his coaching career,’ the club said in a brief statement.

Musonda has in the recent past showed his intent to continue playing despite his advanced age.

‘I am still playing; I still have the power to play for more years. You know age is just a number,’ Musonda said in a recent interview.

But now with this appointment his playing days appear over.

