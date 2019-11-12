Zanaco will kick off their 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup Group C away in DR Congo.

Zanaco were drawn in Group C with ESAE of Benin, DC Motema Pembe of DRC and the 2019/18 runners-up RS Berkane of Morocco.

Mumamba Numba’s side will be in Kinshasa on match-day-one on December 1 to face DCMP.

It will be Zanaco ‘s first trip to Kinshasa since 2002 in the tournaments predecessor the CAF Cup Winners Cup when AS Vita knocked them out in the second round on away goals rule.

Zanaco won the first leg 4-1 in Lusaka before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat.

Match-day-two will be another massive test against Berkane whom they will host on December 8.

Zanaco will end the year with a debut visit by a Zambian club to Benin on December 29 to face ESAE.

All three sides will be debut meetings for Zanaco.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]