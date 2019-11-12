Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has suspended Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo for ten days for disrespectful conduct towards first deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala on Thursday September 19, 2019

Delivering his ruling, Dr. Matibini stated that he declined the recommendations of the committee to formally warn Mr. Nkombo bearing in mind the precedent set in the Chilangwa case where Geofrey Lungwangwa complained that he had disrespected a presiding officer.

Dr Matibini further said the committee recommendations do not set precedence saying the committee should have referred to the speakers ruling in the Chilangwa case because he declined their proposal and suspended him for seven days.

He said Mr. Nkombo openly disregarded the first deputy speaker’s guidance on his request to be reinstated on the list of members to debate and directly engaged her on the floor of the house.

Dr. Matibini adds that the opposition UPND MP further decided to disregard Ms. Namugala’s order to leave the house by going around the house instead of using the nearest exit point.

The Speaker said he will not tolerate gross indiscipline and misconduct from any member saying the decorum of the house must always be protected and preserved.

He told Mr. Nkombo that ordinarily his conduct would have attracted a more severe punishment, but he was lenient because he expressed remorse for his conduct.

Dr. Matibini informed Mr. Nkombo that during the suspension period he will not be paid his salary or allowance, will not have access to precincts of the National Assembly Motel adding that he should not conduct any business as a member of parliament.

The ruling came after a letter of complaint from government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile over the disrespectful conduct by Mr. Nkombo on the floor of the house.

[Read 259 times, 259 reads today]