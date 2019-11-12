Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has suspended Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo for ten days for disrespectful conduct towards first deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala on Thursday September 19, 2019
Delivering his ruling, Dr. Matibini stated that he declined the recommendations of the committee to formally warn Mr. Nkombo bearing in mind the precedent set in the Chilangwa case where Geofrey Lungwangwa complained that he had disrespected a presiding officer.
Dr Matibini further said the committee recommendations do not set precedence saying the committee should have referred to the speakers ruling in the Chilangwa case because he declined their proposal and suspended him for seven days.
He said Mr. Nkombo openly disregarded the first deputy speaker’s guidance on his request to be reinstated on the list of members to debate and directly engaged her on the floor of the house.
Dr. Matibini adds that the opposition UPND MP further decided to disregard Ms. Namugala’s order to leave the house by going around the house instead of using the nearest exit point.
The Speaker said he will not tolerate gross indiscipline and misconduct from any member saying the decorum of the house must always be protected and preserved.
He told Mr. Nkombo that ordinarily his conduct would have attracted a more severe punishment, but he was lenient because he expressed remorse for his conduct.
Dr. Matibini informed Mr. Nkombo that during the suspension period he will not be paid his salary or allowance, will not have access to precincts of the National Assembly Motel adding that he should not conduct any business as a member of parliament.
The ruling came after a letter of complaint from government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile over the disrespectful conduct by Mr. Nkombo on the floor of the house.
There’s no freedom of expression in zambia.
Does freedom of expression include bad behavior?? Speaker is head of Legislature and thus will discipline the lawmakers.
Quote :will not have access to precincts of the National Assembly Motel adding that he should not conduct any business as a member of parliament”
The last part of this punishment has taken me back to NDF and how some supposedly “patriotic citizens” cried foul, that they had been denied representation because of non participation by their MPs., how I wish those “patriotic citizens” can come back and cry foul to the almighty speaker, because when an is told not conduct any business as an MP, will that not lead to non representation.
This wont dent Gary Nkombo in any way.He is an elected UPND member of parliament who can win the Mazabuka Central seat with his eyes closed.
On the other hand Matibini and Namugala are mare appointees or nominees.They don’t have any political standing among the Zambian electorates.
They are scared of my brother. He is fearless and made them shake. This is the calibre of debate required from members of the house not those dull pf cadres who fail to articulate a simple sentence on behalf of their constituents. We know of many of them who have never said a single word in parliament since 2011. Garry is shaking the status quo and they are now scared. We thank you Garry. My whlte wlfe was shocked to watch video of a pf member on the floor of the house who was asked about the hunger situation and failed to answer. The video has been circulating. Very sad. And you wonder why I went for a European woman