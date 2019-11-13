Local Government Association of Zambia President Christopher Kang’ombe has been appointed to lead a team to oversee preparations for the first ever Young African Leaders in Local Government General Assembly to be held in Kisumu, Kenya, in 2021.

Mr Kang’ombe who is also Executive Committee Member of the United Cities and Local Government of Africa was appointed to oversee these preparations on the sidelines of the World Summit of Local and Regional Leaders taking place in Durban South Africa over the period 11th to 15th November 2019.

The announcement was made by the UCLGA Secretary General Jean Pierre Mbassi, during a session on building a Network of Young African elected officials.

The event will be held on the sidelines of the Africities summit.

Each of the five regions of Africa are expected to nominate an elected young person to be part of the team being led by Mr Kang’ombe who is Kitwe Mayor to work on the agenda and terms of reference for this high level meeting of young leaders.

The team is also expected to spearhead the mobilization of resources to host the continental event as well as agree on the criteria for delegates to attend the first ever General Assembly.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Local Government Association of Zambia Executive Director Maurice Mbolela.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]