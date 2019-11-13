Konkola Copper Mines has backtracked on its directive to workers not to engage in political activities and the ban on the use of cell phones in selected mine areas.

According to a staff memo issued late on Monday, KCM Vice President for Human Capital Management Beatrice Mutamba said the order to ban workers from participating in political activities has been withdrawn.

“Management wishes to advise all employees that the above policy (KCM-P104-Employee Participation in Political Activities, as well as the restriction of cell phone use in selected operational areas, have been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the memo read.

“Management shall advise employees accordingly in due course.”

The decision to withdraw the policy follows National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili threats to take legal action against KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu for threatening KCM employees in active politics with dismissal.

Dr. Kambwili has urged Mr. Lungu not to use KCM to fight political battles for his paymasters adding that civil servants are not allowed to take part in politics.

The NDC leader wondered why Mr. Lungu who is only the liquidator for KCM could now start trading on political lines.

Dr. Kambwili added that KCM currently has about 20 PF serving councilors as employees and hoped that they too would be asked to either resign their jobs or councillorship.

He has urged the KCM liquidator to be careful as NDC was watching him.

[Read 138 times, 138 reads today]