The Lusaka Fast Track Court for traffic offences has convicted 1,782 drivers for violating traffic rules and regulations during the month of October 2019.

As means of imposing stiffer punishment to road users disregarding traffic rules and regulations with impunity, which in most cases result into loss of live through road traffic accidents, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), has enhanced its traffic law enforcement to ensure that most traffic offences are prosecuted through the courts.

For the month of October – with spiralling rate of accidents across the country, the RTSA secured 1, 782 convictions in the Lusaka Fast Track Court for Traffic offences involving various traffic relates offences such as the use of un-roadworthy vehicles, unlicensed drivers, dangerous driving and contravening Statutory Instrument No.76 regulation which restrict the movement of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) at night.

Other offences were, expired certificate of fitness, expired driving licence, expired road tax, use of hand held mobile phone while driving, use of unregistered motor vehicle and plying for hire ( pirating).

In a statement, RTSA Public Relations Manager Mukela Mangolwa said from the offences recorded and convictions secured, dangerous driving and use of mobile phones while driving remains a major challenge on the Zambian roads.

Mr Mangolwa said the RTSA is on high alert to bring to book all road users violating the law with impunity through its sustainable traffic law enforcement patrols countrywide in order to ensure total compliance among motorists and safeguard the safety for all road users.

He said the RTSA is seeking the cooperation of all road users and the public in general in eliminating risky behaviour that results in road injuries, fatalities and loss of property.

