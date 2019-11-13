Power generation at main power stations namely Kariba, Kafue George and Ithezi thezi has significantly reduced with the current power deficit sitting at 872 Megawatts.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says this has led to prolonged load shedding resulting in customers experiencing longer load shedding periods of more than 15 hours per day.

Mrs Zulu said Zesco has continued to control and monitor the balance between the demand and supply of electricity and will adjust accordingly as conditions dictate.

She said is against this background that most areas countrywide are now experiencing longer hours of load shedding.

Mrs Zulu has however appealed to customers to employ energy efficient and conservation initiatives such as switching off lights if not needed and switching off electrical appliances when not in use as well as considering use of alternative sources of energy where possible to help equitably share the available electricity.

In a statement, Mrs Zulu has regretted the inconvenience this has caused to customers.

[Read 69 times, 69 reads today]