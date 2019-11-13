Rainbow Newspaper Editor Derrick Sinjela has been released from prison after 327 days in detention.

Sinjela was sentenced to 18 months in prison for contempt of court last December.

To celebrate his 63rd birthday, President Edgar Lungu pardoned Sinjela and three other convicts yesterday.

Sinjela’s family who had been waiting around Chimbokaila Correctional Facility in Lusaka since Tuesday morning only saw him walk free around 17:30 Hours.

Sinjela appeared from behind the massive green prison gate clad a red MISA t-shirt spotting a thick black and grey beard.

Upon release, Sinjela was quickly whisked away in a waiting vehicle to avoid the waiting cameras at the instigation prison officials who did not want photos to be taken.

Sinjela’s wife was on hand to welcome her husband back to freedom.

Former Mines Minister Maxwell Mwale was released from the same facility on Tuesday also on Presidential pardon.

