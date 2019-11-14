State House Spokesmen Amos Chanda has been granted police bond after he was formally arrested by Drug Enforcement Commission.
Mr Chanda has been charged with two counts of corruption and receiving property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
His lawyer Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu and Associates confirmed Mr Chanda’s arrest and subsequent bond release from Woodlands Police Station.
On this I choose to be the doubting Thomas. until I see the hands…We live in a world of fake things..fake summons, fake arrest just to appease the masses
#twende, you can choose to be blind to the coming downfall and exit of PF, but that will not stop the inevitable. Your belief is not required.
Oh! Sorry, wayaya. Walinji kweneko ku Woodlands Pplice
@lynch mob misleader…especially when u cant read between the lines of your friends comment. Am sure u didn’t get anything in my comment. Nothing like I support PF. On the contrary
PF are dull, why start using Amos Chanda to win confidence from Zambians? Just leave him alone, after all he is looking like most of poor Zambians. The way Amos is looking, kuti waumfwa ukuluse.
The Amos shhit will just end other madafakas like Chitotela, get cleared and keep stolen property!!
I dont feel bad for Amos, this guy was arrogant, boastful, bigheaded and disrespectful when he worked for Edgar. I hope he goes to jail.
The entire thing is staged so that they clean up their acts. He will be declared innocent and he keeps all the illegal wealth, same style as chitotela. These bawbags are taking Zambians for a ride. Next the chief bawbag will arrest himself and pardon himself afterward.
What? why didn’t he appear at DEC yesterday? Did he rush to see the witch doctor? He has already told us that there’s a lot of witchcraft at State House. Amos you’re no longer in the umbrella of Plot 1 so when they summon you must run fast. I pray that things are made easy for you. Richard Sakala has risen from the ashes so don’t worry you don’t know what plans God has for you. I don’t even know why people fight to work at State House because most of that life is fake. You can imagine from receiving gifts of prime land in foreign countries to being questioned by people you considered as chaps? What a life
Time is the mother of everything
DISGRACED State House Aide Kaizer Zulu his counterpart Amos Chanda, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Minister in-charge of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa on Tuesday night celebrated the arrest of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in style at a pub on 8 Reedbuck road in Kabulonga.
The four senior PF officials took turns boasting how they had made sure they had fixed the opposition leader and how they were controlling state institution.
The officials who were in the company of another mercenary, Lewis Mosho and some former Post Journalist and what looked like prostitutes, drunk the night out and only left 8 reedbuck after midnight.
“Natuka chita ka cikala…kalemona kwati ni ka President nako. In fact Ba (kakoma) Kankanja is very…
Continued
In fact Ba (kakoma) Kankanja is very weak if I didn’t direct him upto now that ka cikala would still be enjoying the comfort of his house,” Kaiser Zulu was heard bragging before Kampyongo interjected,
“Awe kachepa sana. We are in charge …we are serious operatives. In fact kulefwayika fye kafwile mu jele. Ni mweba Amos you are too soft this should have been done immediately we came from Mongu,” said Kampyongo.
Continued
Now imagine, Amos is being arrested while PF is still in power what will happen when UPND is in power? I would be very afraid if I was Kaizer, Kampyongo, Kanganga or Chitotela right now.
PF need to make sure they do not hand over power to HH in 2021 because ku ka kaba.
Fake! That’s too fast to be true. Want to clear his name before 2021