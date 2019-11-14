

Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela has invited churches to participate in observing the celebrations on December 29th, a day Zambia was declared as a Christian nation.

Reverend Sikwela implored church leaders to encourage their members to participate in the commemorations, adding that it is a day that Zambians are called to undertake a self-introspection in realising their Christian faith journey.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary said this during the ministry’s “self-regulatory framework” meeting, which has attracted church and religious community leaders.

He explained that December 29th, has been set aside specifically to commemorate the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, as pronounced by Late Second Republican President Frederick Chiluba.

Meanwhile Rev Sikwela has thanked churches that participated in observing the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and reconciliation that falls on October 18th every year.

He said the ministry was overwhelmed with the response from churches that took part in the commemoration of the day of national prayer, adding that there is need for continued unity among the Christian community.

The Permanent Secretary has further explained that other faith based denominations present in Zambia should be allowed to worship freely, adding that no one should interfere with the worship of other faiths.

He noted that despite Zambia being a Christian nation, other faiths have been recognised, and as such, they must be allowed to conduct their services freely.

