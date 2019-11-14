Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Chewe has revealed that over 70 percent of inputs under the 2019/2020 food security pack program have been distributed to the 33,800 targeted beneficiaries.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, Mrs Chewe explained that the early distribution is meant to give ample time for farmers to plant their crops in order to secure improved yields.

“We are very proud as a ministry and our beneficiaries out there are very happy. The few times we have received complaints is when the inputs were delayed till March posing a challenge to their planting”, she said.

The Minister further added that by the close of November, 2019, all the inputs will be distributed.

She urged the beneficiaries to plant on time with support from the local officers.

Mrs Chewe added that with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Zambia and DRC, the farmers should take advantage of the support given, by growing more maize for export.

Meanwhile the Minister assured beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programme, that they will get all of their money in good time.

Mrs Chewe said the Ministry of Finance has begun disbursements of funds to Luapula and Muchinga provinces.

She stated that the ministry has been devising a formula with Smart Zambia, in order to ensure transparency of the programme.

Mrs Chewe further announced that the program will soon be launched and will see beneficiaries receiving their inputs, the bio-metrics way to ensure funds go to the intended beneficiaries.

She added that the new system will also provide an opportunity to monitor and evaluate the impact of the funds for the beneficiaries and see to it that it is used for the intended purpose.

