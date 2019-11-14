The government says the self-regulatory framework for churches and religious organizations is not meant to curtail the operations of church organizations in the country.

ZANIS reports that the Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili explained that the self-regulatory framework is aimed at ensuring that churches adhere to legal, ethical and other standards.

Reverend Sumaili said the self-regulatory frame will guide the church and religious organizations, from external control.

The Minister said this in a speech read for her by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela.

Reverend Sumaili added that the regulatory framework will also protect the congregants and the public from false men of God.

She noted that lack of a regulatory framework exposes the country to abusive and false teachings.

The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the ministry’s “self-regulatory framework” meeting, which has attracted church and religious community leaders from across the country.

