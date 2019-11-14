If you thought the homosexualization of HH and UPND is a done deal, think twice. The PF has found a rare window of opportunity to distract us from the economic woes and corruption that characterize the Lungu regime—simply link HH and UPND to the sexual rights movement. (Dis)hon. Tutwa Ngulube’s recent screed that Africa Liberal Network (ALN) advocates “rights of homosexuals, Satanism, gays and lesbians both in Zambia and globally,” and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article, “Rights to Abortion and Gay Rights threaten to overshadow Biggest Population Conference in Africa” are part of this dreadful agenda.

I hardly pay attention to Tutwa’s childlike arguments—he is simply unteachable, and a shameless PF cadre who parades his witlessness before his god, President Lungu. As for ambassador Mwamba, he needs well-versed ghost writers on African reproductive rights. The July 11, 2003 “Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa” of the African Union endorses abortion rights. Sadly, Mwamba audaciously stalked the U.S Right and Trump worshipers’ talking points—thus associating “abortion rights and; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQ) rights.” I have many reasons to believe Mwamba is simply a pseudo author—his uninformed argument on Comprehensive Sexuality Education, LGBTQI, and abortion rights is made in the USA.

Unfortunately, the PF agenda of homosexualizing the 2021 elections is dangerous to sexual and gender minorities. By pairing LGBTQI persons with Satanists, for example, politicians are imprudently inciting violence against fellow Zambians. Is it not time that we debated real issues the nation faces? Gays or no gays, our nation is bleeding from visionless leadership. Besides, the relationship between homosexuality, poverty and corruption does not exists save in our “self-righteous” psyche. In our holiness, gays are to blame for blackouts, starvation, corruption, violence and lawlessness!

It is immoral and unchristian for politicians to play politics with human life. It is not Lungu or HH who will die from this hateful and toxic environment, but ordinary citizens. 2021 will come and go, but the seeds of hatred will remain in people’s hearts. Gay persons are humans and there is no gay blood or straight blood–but human blood. Of course, we rob gays of their humanity to justify their annihilation.

PF knows that the lie told hundred times becomes the truth–and so it will sing this homosexual hymn until election day. HH’s uniformed strategy is denying this link. Unmistakably, this strategy is inapt. To argue that HH is a Christian, and like my friend Kennedy Kazeza (potential 2021 UPND Parliamentary candidate) is a Seventh Day Adventist, thus he does not support gay rights only exaggerates PF attacks. PF knows that HH is highly susceptible on this issue. Sadly, neither HH nor his supporters have a conclusive response. In fact, the more HH distances himself from the gay community, the more the PF will bring new false accusations. The goal; to keep this issue alive in the electorate mind.

HH’s strategic rejoinder should be simple. Unlike Lungu, HH should argue, he will be the president of all Zambians. He must enlighten ordinary Zambians on the meaning of LGBTI—stalwartly focusing on T and I. “T” stands for Transgender–people like South African Caster Semenya, while “I”, stands for Intersex–persons born with both genitals (male and female). Propitiously, medical records exist to the same and many Zambians know of these cases. So HH should challenge the PF as to whether intersex and transgender persons deserve state protection.

The High Court of our Christian Nation under president, bishop and God fearing Edgar C. Lungu has ruled on this matter, something both Tutwa and Mwamba are either awfully ignorant of, or afraid to say aloud. On November 8, 2017, High Court Judge Betty Majula Mung’omba’s ruled in favor of intersex Hellen Sindaba to change his name to Rick Sindaba Nkuba and ordered the Registrar General of Births and Deaths and the Examination Council of Zambia to change birth records and certificates to reflect his new name. That Lungu’s government did not appeal the ruling explicitly confirm the fact that intersex persons are protected under the law of Zambia.

The UPND has employed the argument about the United Nations’ support for gay rights in its attempts to justify its association with the Africa Liberal Network. But the most convincing position, I think, is using cases of Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, and the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights positions and court rulings in Africa on LGBTI rights issues.

“One Zambia, One Nation” is an ideal that we must all treasure. Sexual orientation or gender identity does not qualify or disqualify one from being Zambian—rather we are all Zambians made in the image of God.

I await your insults.

Rev. Kapya Kaoma

