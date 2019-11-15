Chipolopolo are officially bottom of Group H after match day one of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

This is after Zimbabwe drew 0-0 at home win Botswana in Harare on Friday evening.

Algeria , who beat Zambia 5-0 on Thursday night at home in Blida, lead Group H on 3 points heading into their November 18 away date against Botswana who have a point each with Zimbabwe.

Zambia host Zimbabwe on November 19 in Lusaka needing a win to get their qualifying run back on track.

