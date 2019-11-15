Government has implored the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Committee to visit the lower Zambezi National Park and carry out a thorough study on what is obtaining there and make recommendations to government.

Speaking when the he met the APRM Committee yesterday, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said this is very important, as the issue of the Lower Zambezi has brought two economic sectors of the country into conflict and there is need for it to be scrutinized.

He said mining and tourism are of great importance in the country and therefore the APRM should make their submissions towards the conflict surrounding operations in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr Lubinda assured the delegation that government will look at recommendations as well as look forward to the generation of the report from the Committee by December 15th, 2019.

The Minister also said it is important that the Africa peer review mechanism that is being worked on succeeds, noting that African countries have for a long time allowed others to assess its performance in various sectors.

“There is need to look at it critically to see how it will contribute to improving the lives of the people in the country”, he said.

He added that of all the various Africa peer reviews, the current one is extremely well focused and pointed.

Mr Lubinda, said that Zambia being the second country to participate in the peer review, the country presents itself not only to be reviewed, but also to add to the building process of the structure.

He highlighted that the process itself is being developed and that there is no template that has been proven or used elsewhere, hence the need to revise and perfect it.

The Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by the Member States of the African Union, as a self- monitoring mechanism.

The mandate of the APRM is to encourage conformity with regards to political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards among African countries and the objectives in socio economic development as well as ensure monitoring and evaluation of AU agenda 2063 and SDGs 2030.

