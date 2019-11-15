Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

PROS

Good performance by the whole cast ,especially 13 year old Kyliegh Curran ( Abra Stone) who was exceptional.

( Abra Stone) who was exceptional. There is great on-screen chemistry between Kyliegh Curran (Abra Stone) and Ewan McGregor (Dan Torrance) .

and . Interesting easy to follow storyline.

Great character development.

CONS

The pace of the movie was slow at times.

Some references to “The Shinning” may be lost to viewers who have not watched the 1980’s horror film.

FAVORITE QUOTE

Rose the Hat: -“Live long. Eat well,”

Abra Stone: “You’re magic. Like me”

Dan Torrance: “I don’t know about magic. I, I always called it ‘the shining.'”

CONCLUSION

Doctor Sleep is a sequel to the 1980 classic horror movie ‘The Shining‘. It takes place decades after the events of the first movie. The good part is that even if you haven’t watch ‘The Shining’ (..which i recommend you do) you will still be able to follow ‘Doctor Sleep’.

Doctor Sleep is movie of three acts; the first is rather slow as the characters are introduced and the relationships among them form. The second is when the story really gets going and the exciting plot is reviled, the third and final act is the big glorious pay off.

The real star of this movie was 13 year old actress Kyliegh Curran who played the role of Abra Stone. She handled the dramatic and emotional scenes perfectly. Another standout performance was Rebecca Ferguson as she portrayed the captivating, villainous character Rose the Hat.

Doctor Sleep is less of a horror and more of a fantasy/drama. It thankfully trades in cheap scare tactics and gore (though is plenty of ‘redrum’ to go around) for great character development and storytelling ,It does have some pretty intense/shocking moments involving Rose the Hat’s gypsy/vampire-like cult as they go in search of the ‘shine’.

RATING

3 out of 5

By Kapa Kaumba

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]