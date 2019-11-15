Hosts Zambia look set for the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championships to be held in Lusaka from December 4-14.

Coach Oswald Mutapa is already looking forward to the tournament.

Mutapa’s Zambia were on Friday drawn in Group A with Malawi, Botswana and Comoros Islands.

‘We promise to do our best,’ Mutapa said on Friday.

His captain Prince Mumba is upbeat ahead of the regional tournament.

‘I think Group A seems to be the toughest group, but we are ready for the task. We have been meeting these teams before, we will definitely deliver seeing as we are hosting,’ Mumba said.

Group B has defending champions South Africa, who must take on Lesotho, Madagascar and Mauritius for a place in the semifinals.

Angola, Mozambique, Eswatini and Seychelles are in Group C.

The top team in each pool is advancing to the semi-finals along with the best-placed runner-up.

